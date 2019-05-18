|
CLETUS HELFRICH- Cletus Nicholas Helfrich, 92, of Columbia, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be May 24, 2019, 9-9:45 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral Mass will be held on May 24, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019
