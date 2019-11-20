Home

Services
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 537-2769
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Lebanon, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Lebanon, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Lebanon, IL
Cletus Hohrein


1941 - 2019
Cletus Hohrein Cletus E. Hohrein, 78, of Lebanon, IL, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence. Cletus was born March 6, 1941 to Nicholas and Clara (nee Mersinger) Hohrein, in Lebanon, IL. Cletus enjoyed fixing things, especially motors. He was a master technician. He lived a full and adventurous life and was a good storyteller. Cletus is survived by his siblings, Norbert Hohrein, Lebanon, IL, Rosemary Seifried, and Arlene Mires, both of Highland, IL.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; "daughter", Christy (Nan) Kuhl-Feng, Phoenix, AZ; "grandchildren", Greyson & Colson Feng. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Clara Hohrein; Sister-in-law, Marcella "Sally" Hohrein, and two Brothers-in-law. Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Visitation: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 11:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL with Rev. Fr. Bill Hitpas. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lebanon, IL Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL Meridith Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
