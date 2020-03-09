Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Cletus Holliday Obituary
Cletus Holliday Cletus W. Holliday, 73, of Millstadt, IL, born Saturday, July 13, 1946, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Cletus retired as chief electrical engineer for Hampton Tilley. He was the former pastor of Daystar Church in Millstadt, Illinois, and co-owner of Children of Promise Christian Day School in Millstadt, Illinois . He was a Vietnam War Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey W. Holliday. Surviving are his wife, Pamela, nee Shalenko, Holliday of Millstadt, IL; children, Cletus Paul Holliday of Millstadt, IL, Sara (Patrick White) Holliday of Millstadt, IL, Jeremy Holliday of Millstadt, IL, and Jonathon Holliday of Millstadt, IL; mother, Wilma, nee Hesse, Holliday of O'Fallon, IL; brothers, Harvey (Georgia) Holliday of Belleville, IL, Tom Holliday of O'Fallon, IL, and Dan (Sherryl) Holliday of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Velouria White and Jessica White; sister-in-law Robin Smith; brothers-in-law John (Patrice) Shalenko and Mark Shalenko; and dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Mike Evans Jerusalem Prayer Team, P.O. Box 30000 Phoenix, AZ 85046. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 9, 2020
