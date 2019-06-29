Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cletus Welsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletus Welsch


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cletus Welsch Obituary
Cletus Welsch Cletus A. Welsch, 88, of Swansea, IL, born February 14, 1931, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side. Mr. Welsch was a member of the Operator Engineers Union Local 520 and worked for Mahoney Asphalt before his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Cletus was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was always there if you needed him. He loved the outdoors and had a special love for flying his plane "Charlie." He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Welsch, nee Donaldson, whom he married on August 30, 1952, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and who died on May 26, 2007; one son, Daniel Joseph Welsch; his parents, Leonard and Viola, nee Vancil, Welsch; and one sister, Margret Schindler. Surviving are one daughter, Susan M. Miller of Belleville, IL; one son, Brian (Rona) Welsch of Swansea, IL; and five grandchildren, Heather Welsch, Keigh-Cee, nee Welsch (Amber) Bell, and Jeremy (Lauren) Miller, Killashandra Miller, and Karlee Welsch; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Smith. Memorials may be made in the form of mass offerings to St. Henry's Catholic Church or to St. Peter's Cathedral. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now