Cletus Welsch Cletus A. Welsch, 88, of Swansea, IL, born February 14, 1931, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side. Mr. Welsch was a member of the Operator Engineers Union Local 520 and worked for Mahoney Asphalt before his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Cletus was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was always there if you needed him. He loved the outdoors and had a special love for flying his plane "Charlie." He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Welsch, nee Donaldson, whom he married on August 30, 1952, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and who died on May 26, 2007; one son, Daniel Joseph Welsch; his parents, Leonard and Viola, nee Vancil, Welsch; and one sister, Margret Schindler. Surviving are one daughter, Susan M. Miller of Belleville, IL; one son, Brian (Rona) Welsch of Swansea, IL; and five grandchildren, Heather Welsch, Keigh-Cee, nee Welsch (Amber) Bell, and Jeremy (Lauren) Miller, Killashandra Miller, and Karlee Welsch; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Smith. Memorials may be made in the form of mass offerings to St. Henry's Catholic Church or to St. Peter's Cathedral. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019