Cleve J. Jany
1934 - 2020
October 19, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Cleve J. Jany, 86 years old, of Waterloo, IL, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born September 18, 1934, in Chester, IL. He was married to Delores, nee Herschbach, Jany, who survives him. They were married on October 19, 1957, in Granite City, IL.
Cleve was retired after 20 yrs of service in the U.S. Air Force. He was also retired from the Defense Mapping Agency, St. Louis, MO. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. He enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, metal detecting and fishing.
Also surviving are his daughters, Michelle (Dwight) Ruhmann of Burksville, IL, Suzanne (Jerry) Castens of Smithton, IL, and Cathy (Gary) Varnell of Kearney, MO; grandchildren, Paul Jany, Ashley Reeves, Nicholas O'Saben, Brendan O'Saben, Casey Vollmer, Alex O'Saben, Jacob Varnell, Benjamin Varnell; great-grandchildren, Riley and Colby; sisters, Norma Saxton, and Faye Parker; brother, Merle (Barb) Jany: sisters-in-law, Jackie Jany, Diane Jany, and Diane Boschert, along with other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Jany; parents, Constantine and Alma, nee Davitz, Jany; brothers, Russell, Earl, and Dana Jany; sisters, Genell Mueth and Nina Gerald; brothers-in-law, Ira Saxton, and Dave Parker.
Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 am at church, with Fr. Jim Voelker officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Paderborn, IL.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, Millstadt, IL, handled arrangements.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
