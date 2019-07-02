Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1300 Beltline Road
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery
Flat Rock, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Meissner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Kenneth Meissner


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Kenneth Meissner Obituary
Clifford Meissner Clifford Kenneth Meissner, age 91 of Collinsville, IL, born October 24, 1927, in Detroit, MI, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Garden View Care Center in Chesterfield, MO. After serving in the Navy during WWII, Cliff attended Valparaiso University. He then worked at Springfield Tool & Die for over 40 years, where he was known for his dependability and meticulous work. Over the years and at various congregations, Cliff served in a wide variety of roles, most recently at Good Shepherd Lutheran, Collinsville. Cliff was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joyce (nee Bragenzer), his parents, Emil and Emilie (nee Tautengan) Meissner; his sister Shirley Meissner, his brother Richard Meissner, a son-in-law, Christopher Lail; and a daughter-in-law, Kelly Meissner. Surviving are his four children, Christine (David) Preisinger of Scotia, NY, Cheryl Lail of St. Peters, MO, Susan (Paul) Brandt of Caledonia, IL, and James (Wendy) Meissner of Troy, MI; 13 grandchildren, Rachel (David) Olsen, Nathaniel (Amanda) Preisinger, Elisabeth Preisinger, Robert (Rachel) Lail, Emilie (Joshua) Phillips, Bethany and Timothy Brandt, Rebecca (William French) Brandt, Taylor, Nicole and Kayla Tralka, Aaron and Alex Meissner; seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Solomon, Miriam, Magnolia, Samuel, Pasithea and Amanita. Cliff loved time with family, as well as God's beautiful creation. Family and friends who knew Cliff, will remember him for his faithfulness in family, work, and service - all done in the name of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Hope Hospice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 10am to 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be at 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the church with Rev. Michael Walther and Rev. Scott Adle officiating. Burial will be at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, MI on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 noon.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now