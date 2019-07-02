Clifford Meissner Clifford Kenneth Meissner, age 91 of Collinsville, IL, born October 24, 1927, in Detroit, MI, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Garden View Care Center in Chesterfield, MO. After serving in the Navy during WWII, Cliff attended Valparaiso University. He then worked at Springfield Tool & Die for over 40 years, where he was known for his dependability and meticulous work. Over the years and at various congregations, Cliff served in a wide variety of roles, most recently at Good Shepherd Lutheran, Collinsville. Cliff was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joyce (nee Bragenzer), his parents, Emil and Emilie (nee Tautengan) Meissner; his sister Shirley Meissner, his brother Richard Meissner, a son-in-law, Christopher Lail; and a daughter-in-law, Kelly Meissner. Surviving are his four children, Christine (David) Preisinger of Scotia, NY, Cheryl Lail of St. Peters, MO, Susan (Paul) Brandt of Caledonia, IL, and James (Wendy) Meissner of Troy, MI; 13 grandchildren, Rachel (David) Olsen, Nathaniel (Amanda) Preisinger, Elisabeth Preisinger, Robert (Rachel) Lail, Emilie (Joshua) Phillips, Bethany and Timothy Brandt, Rebecca (William French) Brandt, Taylor, Nicole and Kayla Tralka, Aaron and Alex Meissner; seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Solomon, Miriam, Magnolia, Samuel, Pasithea and Amanita. Cliff loved time with family, as well as God's beautiful creation. Family and friends who knew Cliff, will remember him for his faithfulness in family, work, and service - all done in the name of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Hope Hospice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 10am to 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be at 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the church with Rev. Michael Walther and Rev. Scott Adle officiating. Burial will be at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, MI on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019