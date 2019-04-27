Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Clifford Proud Obituary
Honorable Clifford Proud The Honorable Clifford John Proud passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, accompanied by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Proud; his son, Philip Proud; and his brothers, William and Michael Proud. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or to The BackStoppers, Inc. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Memorial Visitation: Will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial Service: Will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019
