|
|
Honorable Clifford Proud The Honorable Clifford John Proud passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, accompanied by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Proud; his son, Philip Proud; and his brothers, William and Michael Proud. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or to The BackStoppers, Inc. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Memorial Visitation: Will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial Service: Will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019