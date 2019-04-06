|
|
Clifford R. Richardson Clifford Richardson, 88, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, September 4, 1930, in Oak Park, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence. Cliff was a retired Lineman for Local #309 IBEW of Collinsville and was a Bus Driver for First Student Bus Company. He was a Past Master for the Gothic Lodge #852 A.F. & A.M. of Fairview Heights, IL. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Ruth, nee Roethlisberger, Richardson, Father, Robert Richardson Mother, Gabrielle, nee Currens, Harlacher, Grandson, Robert P. Reinhardt. Surviving are 2 Daughters, Roberta L. (Rick) Garcia of Omaha, NE, Linda S. (Mark) McPherson of Belleville, Illinois Grandson, Cory (Mindy) McPherson, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Alexander Reinhardt, Austin Reinhardt Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Gothic Lodge Scholarship Fund Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Masonic services will be held at 7:00pm Funeral: Services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019