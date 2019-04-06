Home

Clifford Richardson Obituary
Clifford R. Richardson Clifford Richardson, 88, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, September 4, 1930, in Oak Park, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence. Cliff was a retired Lineman for Local #309 IBEW of Collinsville and was a Bus Driver for First Student Bus Company. He was a Past Master for the Gothic Lodge #852 A.F. & A.M. of Fairview Heights, IL. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Ruth, nee Roethlisberger, Richardson, Father, Robert Richardson Mother, Gabrielle, nee Currens, Harlacher, Grandson, Robert P. Reinhardt. Surviving are 2 Daughters, Roberta L. (Rick) Garcia of Omaha, NE, Linda S. (Mark) McPherson of Belleville, Illinois Grandson, Cory (Mindy) McPherson, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Alexander Reinhardt, Austin Reinhardt Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Gothic Lodge Scholarship Fund Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Masonic services will be held at 7:00pm Funeral: Services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
