Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hosselton Funeral Home
305 Park St PO Box 418
Cisne, IL 62823
(618) 673-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Simms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Simms

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford Simms Obituary
Clifford Simms Clifford Simms of Johnsonville, Illinois passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at his home in Johnsonville. Clifford was born June 22, 1954 at Belleville, IL, to Howard C. and Elsie (Chaffin) Simms. Clifford was a truck driver for G & P Trucking. Clifford is survived by his sister Terri Hacker of Johnsonville, IL; nephew, Ian (Tina) Hacker of Arnold, Missouri; nieces, Roni (Preston) Persinger of Flora and Katherine Saunders of Belleville; great nieces and nephews, Cody, Alexis, Drew, Zoey, Bella, and Trevor. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother Ken. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com. Severices: No service is scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place at a later date. Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home of Cisne is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now