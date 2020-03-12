Home

Clifton E. Galiher

Clifton E. Galiher Obituary
GALIHER - Reverend Clifton E. Galiher, 85 of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-8pm at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Ave, in Granite City.In celebration of Clifton's life, services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11am at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel, Granite City
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
