Clyde Beasley Clyde Donald Beasley, 70, of Caseyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence. Clyde was born March 30, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL to Clyde and Mary (Flasar) Beasley. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Robert G. Beasley. He is survived by his sister, Judy Beasley of Collinsville, IL. For many years, Clyde worked for Hunter Packing in East St. Louis, IL. After earning his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, he worked for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis. He was also a proud member of MENSA. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Service: A graveside service for Clyde will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.



