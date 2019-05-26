Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Beasley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clyde Beasley Obituary
Clyde Beasley Clyde Donald Beasley, 70, of Caseyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence. Clyde was born March 30, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL to Clyde and Mary (Flasar) Beasley. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Robert G. Beasley. He is survived by his sister, Judy Beasley of Collinsville, IL. For many years, Clyde worked for Hunter Packing in East St. Louis, IL. After earning his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, he worked for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis. He was also a proud member of MENSA. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Service: A graveside service for Clyde will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now