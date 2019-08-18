|
Clyde Blankenship Clyde Edward Blankenship, 77, of Summerfield, Florida , formally of Belleville, IL., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by family in Trophy Club, Texas. Clyde was born November 29, 1941 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois to Earl and Nadine Blankenship. He graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School, where he met the love of his life Vivian (Josie). He received a degree in Sociology from Southern Illinois University. A natural born salesman, he was a successful real estate broker and owned two Century 21 offices in Fairview Heights and Trenton, Illinois. Clyde is survived by his wife of 54 years, Josie (nee Dressel) and sons Brad (Allison) and Ryan (Jennifer), grandchildren Brittany, Max, Hannah, Olivia, John and Brookson, great grandchild (Hazel), sister Ruth Hawes (Larry). He is preceded in death by his parents. In addition to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Clyde was a devout Christian and a heavily lined bible was always by his side. He shared his love of Jesus through the countless Sunday School classes that he taught and the many bible studies that he led. At the time of his death, Clyde was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg-Village Park and a former member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. His faith guided him through every aspect of his life, and brought him comfort in his time of death. He has been called home to share in the eternal love of Jesus Christ. Those that knew Clyde will remember his love of golf, the St. Louis Cardinals, Johnny Carson, crossword puzzles, and breakfast pastries. Clyde was an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball and basketball. Sports of some kind was always being played or watched in the home and he passed down his love for sports to his children and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and lively personality. He was always quick with a joke and loved to watch and laugh along with his favorite movie, Caddyshack. Clyde was competitive and loved trivia and card games, especially when played with friends and family. Clyde looked forward to Thanksgivings and Christmas, when his sons and their children would join him and Josie at their house in Florida. Clyde enjoyed traveling with family and friends and visited countless cities throughout the world, including spending his 50th wedding anniversary with his family in the Bahamas. Clyde was known by many names (Clyde the Glide, Danny, Hoss and Paw-Paw) and regardless of how you knew him, he will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private service celebrating Clyde's life. Memorials may be made to Bristol Hospice, 115 Park Place Blvd., Suite 100 Waxahachie, TX 45165 or to First Baptist Church Village park Campus, 220 N. 13th Street, Leesburg, FL 34748. "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me." - Psalm 23:4
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019