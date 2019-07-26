|
|
|
CLYDE GARDINER SR.- Clyde E. Gardiner Sr., 92, of New Athens, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-8pm and again at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, IL Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9-10am. Funeral service to follow at the church at 10am. Burial at Paradise Cemetery in Steeleville, IL. Arrangements Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 26, 2019