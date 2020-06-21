Clyde Phillip Casper
09/21/1946 - 06/13/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Casper Clyde Phillip Casper, age 73, of Belleville, IL, born on September 21, 1946 in Anna, IL, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Belleville in Belleville, IL. Phil was a loving husband, dad, paw paw, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. As a professional commercial artist and architect, Phil owned Omnibus Studio in Collinsville, IL, for decades. Phil served on the Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission and The Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois. He was active in the Collinsville community, helping the Illinois State Police headquarters based there, opening a 'Rascals' themed restaurant across from Petite 4, branding Cahokia Mounds, and designing the Collinsville logo seen today on their welcome signs and water tower. Outside of his professional life, Phil was an amazing oil painter and artist plus a gifted musician, collector, and builder. He is fondly remembered at family holiday gatherings for having a guitar in hand and a song in his heart. Phil had a lifelong infatuation with both Corvettes and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved to spend weekends taking the motorhome and boat to Carlyle Lake. In his later life, he found a second childhood living for his three grandkids, celebrating in their accomplishments, and sharing his passion for music and art. Every friend of the family knew him as "PawPaw," a title to which he lived to his fullest. His favorite end to the day was eating ice cream with MowMow. He was preceded in death by his sweet wife of 51 years, Carol (nee Eck) Casper; his parents, Clyde and Beulah (nee Ditterline) Casper; and his siblings, Victor "Butch" Casper, Bobbie (nee Casper) Page, and Peggy (nee Casper) Penrod. Clyde is survived by his children, Renee (Dave) Casper Scott, Cari (Matt) Casper-Bassler, and Mark Urban; his grandchildren, Kenzie Casper Scott, Luke Casper-Bassler, and Caleb Casper-Bassler; and his sister, Gail (nee Casper) Wells, sister-in-law, Gerie Simpson and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Fire Truck O'Toys www.firetruckotoys.org or Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Services: Services will be held at a later date due to the ongoing pandemic.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved