Clyde Casper Clyde Phillip Casper, age 73, of Belleville, IL, born on September 21, 1946 in Anna, IL, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Belleville in Belleville, IL. Phil was a loving husband, dad, paw paw, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. As a professional commercial artist and architect, Phil owned Omnibus Studio in Collinsville, IL, for decades. Phil served on the Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission and The Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois. He was active in the Collinsville community, helping the Illinois State Police headquarters based there, opening a 'Rascals' themed restaurant across from Petite 4, branding Cahokia Mounds, and designing the Collinsville logo seen today on their welcome signs and water tower. Outside of his professional life, Phil was an amazing oil painter and artist plus a gifted musician, collector, and builder. He is fondly remembered at family holiday gatherings for having a guitar in hand and a song in his heart. Phil had a lifelong infatuation with both Corvettes and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved to spend weekends taking the motorhome and boat to Carlyle Lake. In his later life, he found a second childhood living for his three grandkids, celebrating in their accomplishments, and sharing his passion for music and art. Every friend of the family knew him as "PawPaw," a title to which he lived to his fullest. His favorite end to the day was eating ice cream with MowMow. He was preceded in death by his sweet wife of 51 years, Carol (nee Eck) Casper; his parents, Clyde and Beulah (nee Ditterline) Casper; and his siblings, Victor "Butch" Casper, Bobbie (nee Casper) Page, and Peggy (nee Casper) Penrod. Clyde is survived by his children, Renee (Dave) Casper Scott, Cari (Matt) Casper-Bassler, and Mark Urban; his grandchildren, Kenzie Casper Scott, Luke Casper-Bassler, and Caleb Casper-Bassler; and his sister, Gail (nee Casper) Wells, sister-in-law, Gerie Simpson and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Fire Truck O'Toys www.firetruckotoys.org or Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Services: Services will be held at a later date due to the ongoing pandemic.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.