Colette Clark Colette Marie Therese Clark nee Dossing, 85, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Colette was born on April 25, 1934 in Strasbourg, France. Her hobbies included reading books, sewing, cooking for her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. Colette was preceded in death by her parents, Jacques and Margurite (nee Muller) Dossing; brother, Robert Dossing; a sister; and her husband, Arthur Clark. Surviving are his children, Robert (Renee) Clark of Belleville, IL, Christine (Mark Eilers) Clark of Troy, IL, and son-in-law, Jerry White of Hopkinsville, KY; grandchildren, Desiree (Zeke) Halcomb, Stephanie (Jerry) Foster, Aca (David) Gibbons, Derek Clark, Kyle Clark, Chelsea (Nick) Krietemeyer, and Bryan Eilers; great-grandchildren, Alexis Sumner, Hannah Sumner, Victoria Foster, Jerry Foster, Brooklyn Foster, Theodore Krietemeyer, Isaac Gibbons, Samuel Gibbons, and Jacob Gibbons. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Memorials may be made to Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL-143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 11:00 until 12:30 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Graveside Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:15 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019