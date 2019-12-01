Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:15 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colette Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colette Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colette Clark Obituary
Colette Clark Colette Marie Therese Clark nee Dossing, 85, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Colette was born on April 25, 1934 in Strasbourg, France. Her hobbies included reading books, sewing, cooking for her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. Colette was preceded in death by her parents, Jacques and Margurite (nee Muller) Dossing; brother, Robert Dossing; a sister; and her husband, Arthur Clark. Surviving are his children, Robert (Renee) Clark of Belleville, IL, Christine (Mark Eilers) Clark of Troy, IL, and son-in-law, Jerry White of Hopkinsville, KY; grandchildren, Desiree (Zeke) Halcomb, Stephanie (Jerry) Foster, Aca (David) Gibbons, Derek Clark, Kyle Clark, Chelsea (Nick) Krietemeyer, and Bryan Eilers; great-grandchildren, Alexis Sumner, Hannah Sumner, Victoria Foster, Jerry Foster, Brooklyn Foster, Theodore Krietemeyer, Isaac Gibbons, Samuel Gibbons, and Jacob Gibbons. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Memorials may be made to Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL-143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 11:00 until 12:30 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Graveside Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:15 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -