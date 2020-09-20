Colin Gegel Colin Matthew Gegel, 47, of Belleville, IL. was born October 20, 1972. He passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Colin was a 1990 graduate of Belleville Township High School West. He graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1996 earning his Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri School of Nursing in Columbia, MO. Additionally, Colin earned a Master of Science at the University of Missouri at Kansas City Truman Medical Center School of Anesthesia in 2001. He practiced as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Aurora Bay Care Center in Green Bay, WI. His career as a CRNA was a point of pride, sadly, he was forced to take early retirement due to the Multiple Sclerosis. Colin is described by his best friend Anne Connelly as "one of the most kind and generous men who will never be forgotten". Chris Eames - "Colin was a good man that I was blessed to have the privilege of knowing". Brian Caffe - "Colin has a brilliant mind and was a great friend". Kelley Gelnar remembers Colin's positive attitude, how he was always encouraging others and that everyone he met instantly became a friend. "Colin was a kind soul, and everyone loved him". Scotty Irvin - "We would play trivia, collect old coins, and we never missed a great meal when I would come to visit. Colin was a man that took part in saving many lives during his life, and hopefully in death will continue to help others with MS live better lives through his donation to research". Mike Lawson shared, "He was my best buddy and true best friend who I loved as much as anybody in the world". Jeff Akerson fondly recalls Nursing School adventures, hanging out with Colin at their house in Columbia, our trip to Europe, ski trips, Caribbean trip... "so many good times made even better because Colin was Colin". Colin enjoyed spending time with family, and especially adored his nieces Chloe, Gabriella and nephew Ian. He treasured his many friends, loved to socialize and cook with them. As a younger man, he enjoyed outdoor activities, played sand volleyball, golf, skiing, and traveling the world. Lastly, he loved the Green Bay Packers and his faithful kitty, Lilly. Colin is survived by his parents, Barbara & Brian Gegel, Belleville, IL, Sister, Nikki Gegel ( Eric) Brauer, and their daughter Chloe of Normal, IL, Brother, Brian (Cynthia Blanco) Gegel, and their children Gabriella & Ian of San Antonio, TX, and aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends, dear friends, Sharon & Frank Vollmer, Belleville, IL, Green Bay Family, Ann Connelly & the Wilson family. The Family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for taking such great care of Colin. Special thanks to nurses Josh, Chuck, and Stephanie, and his Case Manager Chris. The family also sends much love and gratitude to Jen and Bonnie. Colin was passionate about understanding MS and supporting others with the diagnosis. For years, Colin discussed sharing his body to further Multiple Sclerosis research upon his death. Colin's wish was granted through the Rocky Mountain MS Center in Denver, Colorado. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. The Family has requested that memorials be made in Colin's name to the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center at www.mscenter.org
(Support us button) or Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center, 8845 Wagner Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Make a note on the check when making donations in Colin's memory. Memorials may also be made in Colin's name to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
or Vitas Hospice at www.vitascommunityconnection.org
Services: A celebration of Colin's life will be scheduled at a future date.