Colleen Deppe Colleen C. Deppe, nee Muren, 89, of Swansea, IL, born August 15, 1930, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Deppe worked as a bank teller for the firm Magna Bank before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Vera, nee Wagner, Muren; and threebrothers, George Muren Jr. and Kenneth Muren and Kenneth Muren, and Bill Muren. Surviving are her husband, Paul W. Deppe of Belleville, IL; three sons, John Deppe (Cathy Robertson), of Marine, IL, Tim (Sandy) Deppe of Belleville, IL, and Jeff (Maureen) Deppe of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, Brent Deppe, Taylor Deppe, Tom Deppe, and Ali Deppe; three great grandchildren, Cora Deppe Eden Deppe and Cameron Deppe; a brother, Bill (Mary) Muren; two sisters, Janet (Ronald) Kuper, and Carol Kassebaum; a sister in-law, Mary Muren; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020