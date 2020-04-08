|
|
Colleen Hamm Colleen A. Hamm nee Mayer, 91, born in Wood River, IL on September 26, 1928, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 5, 2020. Colleen's early years were full of memories walking around Alton with her neighbor, Robert Wadlow, the Alton Giant. In 1946 she married the love of her life, her childhood sweetheart who she dated from the eighth grade, Vernie Hamm. There are some marriages which can only be described as "made in Heaven", and theirs was one. They never stopped dating through their 65 years together. Colleen loved baking cookies, cooking, and making hot chocolate for all the kids who sled down her backyard hill. Colleen loved entertaining, especially at Halloween and Christmas, and always dressed for the occasion. Colleen served multiple years as PTA President in the O'Fallon schools,Scout Leader, and Sunday School Teacher.She was a tremendous St. Louis Cardinals fan and spent many hours watching games, winning or losing, never giving up on them to bring home another pennant. Colleen retired from First Bank after 32 years in 1992. Colleen was a faithful member of O'Fallon United Church of Christ for 80 years, serving on the Women's Guild for 50 plus years. Her Church was always important to her, but as important as it was, it paled in comparison to her relationship with God and how she lived her life. Mom, was a true Christian, had so many friends because everyone she met, she considered her best friend. But perhaps nowhere in her life did Colleen do more teaching than during her last 5 years. Not once did she ever complain about the chronic pain through which she lived for so many years. No matter how tired she got at the end, she would always rally for visits from her family and dear friends. Colleen never grew tired with her favorite saying, "I love you more than yesterday, but less than tomorrow." Indeed, God did bless our family with moments of profound love from Mom. We are going to miss Mom/Nanny more than words can describe, but beyond a shadow of a doubt her faith in Jesus Christ and the life she lived resulted in a hearty, "Well done good and faithful servant." The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cedarhurst who made the past 2 years of her life a home experience, Heartland Hospice of Southern Illinois, and Dr. Donald Skor of Washington University.Thanks also to Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer for her prayers and many visits to both the home and hospital. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon L. Hamm, Sr.; parents, Joe and Alda (nee Spargo) Mayer; and brother, Joe II. Surviving are her sons, Vern (Cathryn) Hamm of O'Fallon, IL and Gary Hamm of Carbondale, IL; granddaughters, Dr. Lauren Hamm of Edmond, OK, and Emilee Hamm of O'Fallon, IL; sister, Evelyn Styers; many nephews, nieces, and cousins; and dear friends Jenie Renner and Jim Stordahl. We all know that Dad is holding a table for Mom to spend the rest of eternity with him and all their friends. Memorials may be made to O'Fallon United Church of Christ, 206 W. Adams St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, all visitation, funeral, and burial will be private. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020