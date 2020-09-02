Colleen Kelley Colleen Alice Kelley, nee Farmer, 93, of Swansea, IL, born August 12, 1927, in Fort Scott, KS, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Kelley retired from Magna Bank after 27 years of service. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank "Pete" Kelley, whom she married on February 23, 1947, and who died on November 28, 1997; a grandson, Mike Kelley; her parents, Alfred and Rowena, nee McCrum, Farmer; and a son-in-law, David Haselhorst. Surviving are her children, Pamela (Victor) Crome of Davenport, IA, Randy (Carrie) Kelley of Swansea, IL, and Connie Haselhorst of Fairview Heights, IL; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald (Paula) Farmer and Gene (Ruth) Farmer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Funeral: Private family graveside services will be held.