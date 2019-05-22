Home

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
Resources
Colleen Landefeld Obituary
Colleen Landefeld Colleen Landefeld, 76, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Erin Hawkins and Heather Chesser, stepchildren Denise Pearson, Scott Odom, and Dawn Kehrer, sisters Judy McNary and Nancy Clark, and numerous grandchildren, family, and friends. Visitation: Will be held on Friday, May 24, from 11am until the time of Service at 1pm, at John L. Ziegenhein& Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 63109). Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2019
