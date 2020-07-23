1/1
Collene Schwoebel
Collene Schwoebel Collene Rebecca (Becky) Schwoebel, 64, of Belleville, IL, passed away in St. Louis, Mo on July 20, 2020. Becky was born in Collinsville to Richard and Shirley (Bales) Matt on July 6th, 1956. She married the love of her life, Donald Schwoebel, on August 8th, 1990 in Belleville Illinois. Becky retired from the United States Postal Service, and was a retired massage therapist. She was a proud member and former president of IL Chapter 8 AMTA. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. Becky is proceeded in death by her mother, Shirley (Bales) Matt. Becky is survived by her husband, Donald Schwoebel; daughter, Stephanie (Frank) Leiber; sister, Jennifer Rodriquez; father, Richard Matt; nephew, Paul Rodriquez; beloved grandson, Grayson Leiber; 13 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. Memorials in Becky's honor may be given to the Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children (PTOEC) and the American Liver Foundation. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses at both Memorial of Belleville and Barnes Jewish for their commitment and exceptional care. Visitation: A visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24th, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
1 entry
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Becky's passing. I always tell the story of Becky talking me into taking motor cycle classes at SWIC. I believe she did not want to go by herself so I went with her and it was the roughest 3 days of my life. Becky was the nicest person I know. She would always brag on her family and offered to drive whenever we had functions to attend. I worked with Becky at the E. St. Louis Post office. Please accept my condolences for your loss and Becky will be in my prayers.
Clara Chambliss
Friend
