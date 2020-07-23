Collene Schwoebel

I am so sorry to hear of Becky's passing. I always tell the story of Becky talking me into taking motor cycle classes at SWIC. I believe she did not want to go by herself so I went with her and it was the roughest 3 days of my life. Becky was the nicest person I know. She would always brag on her family and offered to drive whenever we had functions to attend. I worked with Becky at the E. St. Louis Post office. Please accept my condolences for your loss and Becky will be in my prayers.

Clara Chambliss

Friend