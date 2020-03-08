Home

WHEELER- Concetta "Connie" M. (Finazzo) Broyles Wheeler, 94, passed away on March 6, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on March 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
