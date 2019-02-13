Connie Jo "C.J" Bruch Connie Jo "C.J." Bruch, 60, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her home. She was born August 21, 1958 in Pinckneyville, Illinois, a daughter of Mary Jo (Pyatt) Hein of Granite City and the late Edwin B. "Zeke" Hein. She married John M. Bruch on December 27, 1980 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he survives. Connie was a certified esthetician and was the owner and operator of Skinn Fitness in Maryville for 18 years. She dedicated her life to caring for others skin and wellness techniques. She enjoyed providing tranquility as a licensed massage therapist for so many throughout the area. She had also served as a legal secretary for Becker and Associates in Granite City for 13 years. Connie was a wine enthusiast, loved her many travels through the years, herb gardening and her precious pets. She loved her work and always had a smile and laugh to share. Connie cherished her son, enjoyed having a good time with family and friends and sharing her life with her husband. In addition to her loving mother and beloved husband of 38 years, she is survived by her son, Zachary Michael Bruch of Glen Carbon; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Amy Hein of Troy; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Jeff Wallace of Decatur; mother-in-law, Thelma M. Bruch of Granite City; sister-in-law, Judine Lux of Granite City; nieces and nephew, Melanie Hein of Troy, Kristen Grimes of Missouri and Ryan Lux of Granite City; other extended family and many loving friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Walter L. Bruch. Service: In memory of her beautiful life, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the or to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary