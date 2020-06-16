COLEMAN- Connie Coleman, 65, passed away at 1:50 am, Monday, June 15, 2020. It was Connie's wish to be cremated. The family will be hosting a visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Grace Church Ministries in Chester, Illinois. Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ronald Coleman and Brad Coleman officiating. Arr. by Pechacek Funeral Homes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store