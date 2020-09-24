Connie Fant Connie Louise Fant, nee Boren, 69, of Belleville, Illinois, born June 2, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, September 21, 2020, in Millstadt, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fairview Heights, IL. Connie enjoyed writing poetry and passed that talent on to some of her children. She got great joy from doing craft projects and coloring with her grandchildren. Connie loved to watch musicals and old movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Anna Lorraine, nee Haggett, Boren. Surviving are her husband, Larry Fant; her children, Dolly (Ervin) Roland of Belleville, IL, Robert (Dana) Peyman of Millstadt, IL, Jared Peyman of Belleville, IL. Deborah (Gina) Peyman of Shiloh, IL, Lawrence Fant of Belleville, IL, Brittany (Brad) Fant-Gabioud of Belleville, IL, and Brendan Fant of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Scott (Tammy) Boren of Belleville, IL; two sisters, Debbie (Paul) Malutinok of Fenton, MO and Tammy (Mark) Welle of Maryville, IL; 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed to the famly online at braunfh.com
. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Orange Team - South. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois, with a brief family service at 7:30 p.m. CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks will be followed. Service: A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Palmier Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois.