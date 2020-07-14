Connie Kallas

Connie Marie Kallas Connie Marie (Traiteur) Kallas, 63 of Irvington (formerly of Cahokia) passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Christian Hospital, MO. Connie was born on October 19, 1956, in East St. Louis, IL to Jess B. and Theresa M. (Stetina) Traiteur. She was a graduate of Cahokia High School, where she met her first husband Orville R. Ramsey. They were married on March 14, 1975, in Centreville, IL. Her marriage ended due to a tragic accident after two short years. She was a substitute cook for Cahokia School District 187, employed by nursing homes both in Cahokia and Centralia. Before moving to Irvington she was an employee of Centreville Hospital. She also was a housekeeper for many families over the years. Connie married Harold J. Kallas on June 9, 1989, in Kirkwood, MO. At that time they made the town of Irvington home. They just celebrated 31 years of marriage. Connie is survived by her Mother Theresa M. Traiteur, her husband Harold, two children Victoria Lynn Jarosz and Fiance Steven Bruce of Marion, IL., Matthew Scott Kallas and girlfriend Michaela Karpowecz of Fairview Heights, IL., and two grand-daughters Marissah AnnMarie Bowen and Mariah LynnMarie Bowen. She is also survived by four brothers and one sister. David (Dianne), Kenneth, Thomas (Wanda), Dennis (Jewel), and Renee. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews, including a special Nephew Tony Holm, Great-Nephews, an Aunt and Uncle, Cousins, and friends. Connie is preceded in death by her first husband, Orville R. Ramsey, Father Jess B. Traiteur, and her precious dachshunds, Reesie Marie and Lucie May. Connie enjoyed cooking and baking, painting ceramics, movies and music, board games, traveling, and slot machines. Most of all, she loved being with her family and friends. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetic Association. Visitation: will be held at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center-685 Graham Rd. Florissant, MO. 63031 Friday, July 17, 2020, from Noon-3pm. Church Service: will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church-52 S. 3rd St. Radom, IL 62876 Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 am. Interment immediately following Mass.



