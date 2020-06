SAATKAMP- Connie L. Saatkamp, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. In celebration of her life, friends and family will gather from 10:30 a.m. until time of a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at the Alma Cemetery in Alma, Illinois on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois in charge of arrangements.



