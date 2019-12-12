|
|
Constance Gregory Constance L. Gregory, nee Janik, age 73, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on March 21, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab. Constance was a former server at several retail establishments. She was a loving mom and grandmother. Constance enjoyed going fishing, playing bingo, and playing card games with her family. She was preceded in death by her former husband, James Noah Gregory; and her parents, Walter and Lucille, nee Smith, Janik. Constance is survived by her children, Teresa Marie Servos of St. Louis, MO and Andrea Lynn (Dan) Bingheim of Freeburg, IL; her grandchildren, John James Servos IV, Justin Michael Servos, Elizabeth Rose Bingheim, Joseph Donald Bingheim and Jacob Gregory Bingheim; and her two brothers, Walter J. (Susan) Janik, Jr. of Belleville, IL and Kevin Andrew (Myra) Janik of Knoxville, TN. Memorials are preferred to . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019