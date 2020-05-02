Constance M. Thomas
04/14/1928 - 04/30/2020
THOMAS - Constance M. "Connie" Thomas, nee Olsson, 92, of Waterloo, IL, died April 30, 2020 at Integrity Health Care in Columbia, IL. She was born April 14, 1928, in E. St. Louis, IL. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick Catholic Church - Tipton, IL. A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tipton, IL, with Father John Kizhakedan officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 2, 2020.
