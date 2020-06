Or Copy this URL to Share

NIERMANN- Constance Nierman, 88, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 1:18 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, Illinois with Msgr. Dennis Scahefer officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. Arr. by Pechacek Funeral Home.



