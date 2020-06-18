Cordelia Neff Cordelia Irene Neff, nee Meyer, (93 years old) a longtime resident of Belleville, IL, passed away on June 16, 2020. Cordelia was born on May 16, 1927 in rural Belleville, IL. She married Michael G. Neff in April 1946, in Smithton, IL. She worked many years as a billing clerk and bookkeeper for Eagle Range in Belleville, IL. She and Mike had fun attending grange and town hall dances for an evening of polkas. While their children were young, Cordelia volunteered as a room mother at Douglas School, Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout den mother, and served in various roles at Sunday School for Trinity United Church of Christ. Pleased to become a grandma, she resigned from office work to help take care of grandchildren. Upon retiring, Cordelia and Mike enjoyed the activities of bingo, yard sales, auctions, flea markets, and casinos. Cordelia enjoyed playing euchre with friends and family, and was a dedicated member of a Canasta card club with dear friends for 50 years. Cordelia was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Laura, Meyer (nee Sehlinger); her husband, Michael G. Neff, who died in August 2009; an infant grandson, Adam Neff Reiss; and her siblings, Virginia (Norman) Cortner (nee Meyer), Eugenia (Leo) Cortner (nee Meyer), Bernice (Marvin) Huebner (nee Meyer), and Dale (June) Meyer. Surviving are a daughter, Nancy (David) Holmes of Chesterfield, MO, and son, Randy Lee (Karen) Neff of rural Belleville, IL, and grandchildren, Nikki (Craig) Knoth (nee Riess), of Flagstaff, AZ, Aaron (Katie) Neff of Bellbrook, OH, Lindsay Riess (Sean Kennedy) of Flagstaff, AZ, and Mollie (Christopher) Preston (nee Neff), of Salida, CO, and great-grandchildren, Zoie Knoth, Clair Knoth, Anna Neff, and Ethan Neff. She is also survived by a brother, Wayne L. (Betty) Meyer of Smithton, IL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to St. Paul UCC, Belleville, IL, or Family Forward (formerly Children's Home Society) 1167 Corporate Lake Drive, St. Louis, MO 63132, in memory of Adam Neff Riess. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev Craig Bielke officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.