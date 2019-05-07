Cordene Levin Cordene E. Levin, nee Meyer, 99, of East Carondelet, IL, died on May 4, 2019, in Columbia, IL. She was born in Meirmac, IL, December 12, 1919, the daughter of Florence and Caroline, nee Loewe, Meyer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Levin; her brother, Kermit Meyer; and her sister, Arlu Louer. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, William L. and Debby Steppig of Mountain Home, Ark and her daugher and son in law, Sharon and Danny Dell of Waterloo, IL, grandchildren, Billy (Cheryl) Steppig, Beth (Jason) Ackers, Mechelle (Danny) Howell, Nikki (Brett)Clasquin, Amber (Mike) Heinz, and Danielle (Robie) Dell, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other family. Cordene was born, and lived in the area for many years. She attended and was an accomplished student at Walnut Hill grade school and Dupo High School. She was a long time member of Christ United Church of Christ and the Dupo VFW auxiliary. At one time, she was employed by Midwest Rubber in Sauget. She was married to Mervin Fehringer, a World War II veteran and lived in Dupo where they owned and operated a pharmacy until he was killed in an auto accident. She later met Bob Levin, a Korean War veteran, to whom she was married for over 50 years. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ of Dupo, IL, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or the . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Will be at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Services at 12:15 p.m. by Pastor Todd Mushaney at the Funeral Home and burial at Jefferson Barricks at 1:15 p.m. Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL.

