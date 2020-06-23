ADAMS - Corey Scott Adams, age 60, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Corey was born on December 2, 1959 in New York City, NY. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Eden Church 903 N. Second Street, Edwardsville, IL, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Roberts officiating. Memorial donations may be given to Eden Church, Edwardsville, IL. Donations will be accepted at the church.



