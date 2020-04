YBARRA JR. - Cornelio "Connie" Ybarra Jr., age 73, of Troy, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1947 in Granite City, IL. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetey, St. Louis, MO, with military honors conducted by the United States Marines. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.

