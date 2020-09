Or Copy this URL to Share

MCCARTY - Cornelius J. "Mac" McCarty, 87, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 10:10 pm, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Evelyn's House, St. Louis, Missouri. Due to the public health concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



