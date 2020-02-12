|
KAMPWERTH- Cornelius "Bud" J. Kampwerth, age 89, of Carlyle passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on February 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlyle. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Carlyle with full military rights accorded. Visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle and on Saturday from 8:00 until 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlyle.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020