Courtney Ligibel Courtney M. Ligibel, age 29, of Collinsville, IL, born on April 9, 1990 in Belleville, IL, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Courtney served in the United States Army from 2010 to 2014. She received certificates from Southwestern Illinois College in welding and in construction and worked as a self-employed tattoo artist. She had a passion for art, and a smile that could brighten the most dreary of days. Still, nothing compared to the love she had for her immediate family. Courtney will be remembered as a loving daughter, loving sister, and as being devoted to being the world's greatest aunt to her nieces and nephews. All will forever cherish every memory and moment spent with Courtney. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John P. and Dorothy J. Boneau. Courtney is survived by her mother, Theresa Ligibel, nee Boneau; her siblings, Mike (Amy) Ligibel of Troy, IL, Lorrie (Larry) Ligibel-Maggard of Belleville, IL, Barbara Ligibel of Collinsville, IL, and Ashley Theiss of Belleville, IL; and her nieces and nephews, Larry III, Kayla, Jada, Grace, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Marissa, Trinity and Amellia. Courtney is also survived by many friends that loved her. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family and will be accepted at the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.