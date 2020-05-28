Or Copy this URL to Share

SINGLETON- Courtney T. Singleton, 75, born November 7, 1944 of East Saint Louis, Illinois departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020 in East Saint Louis, Illinois. Drive Through Viewing will be at 12:15 P. M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Officer Funeral Home, P. C. and he will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery; St. Louis, Missouri at 9:00 A. M. Friday, June 5, 2020.



