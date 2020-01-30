|
|
Craig Brooks Craig J. Brooks, 62, of Lebanon, IL, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Craig was born December 23, 1957, to Carl and Charlotte (nee Killion) Brooks, in Breese, IL. On June 7, 2001, he married Renee DeBoe in Belleville, IL. Craig was a member of Union Local 670. He especially loved his wife and family. Craig was always joking, loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He liked music, watching movies and going to Carlyle Lake. He is survived by his wife, Renee Brooks, Lebanon, IL; father, Carl Brooks, Lebanon, IL; children, Erin (Stephen) Freuler, O'Fallon, IL, Brandon (Grace) DeBoe, Belleville, IL, A.J. Brooks, Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Ronnie (Bev) Johnson, Lebanon, IL; sisters, Sharon (Addison) Carter, Barbara Chandler, YVonne DeBoe, Denise DeBoe ; Aunt Oralee, Lebanon, IL; best friend, Wayne Engles; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Brooks; son, ReJon Brooks. Visitation: Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11:00 to 1:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Funeral Service: Friday, January 31, 2020, 1:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. with clergy Rev. David DeBoe officiating. Interment at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020