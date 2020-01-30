Home

Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 537-2769
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
More Obituaries for Craig Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Brooks


1957 - 2020
Craig Brooks Obituary
Craig Brooks Craig J. Brooks, 62, of Lebanon, IL, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Craig was born December 23, 1957, to Carl and Charlotte (nee Killion) Brooks, in Breese, IL. On June 7, 2001, he married Renee DeBoe in Belleville, IL. Craig was a member of Union Local 670. He especially loved his wife and family. Craig was always joking, loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He liked music, watching movies and going to Carlyle Lake. He is survived by his wife, Renee Brooks, Lebanon, IL; father, Carl Brooks, Lebanon, IL; children, Erin (Stephen) Freuler, O'Fallon, IL, Brandon (Grace) DeBoe, Belleville, IL, A.J. Brooks, Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Ronnie (Bev) Johnson, Lebanon, IL; sisters, Sharon (Addison) Carter, Barbara Chandler, YVonne DeBoe, Denise DeBoe ; Aunt Oralee, Lebanon, IL; best friend, Wayne Engles; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Brooks; son, ReJon Brooks. Visitation: Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11:00 to 1:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Funeral Service: Friday, January 31, 2020, 1:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. with clergy Rev. David DeBoe officiating. Interment at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
