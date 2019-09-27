|
Craig Keller Craig C. Keller, 62, of Belleville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Keller and his mother and father-in-law, Fred and Grace Booten. Craig is survived by his adoring wife of 40 years and best friend, Susan (nee Booten) Keller; children, Shannon (Dan Pistor) Keller and Chad Keller; siblings, Todd (Rosie Parker) Keller, Doug (Vickie) Keller, and Karla Keller; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Irvie) Reeb and Wendy Schmitt; and best kitty ever, Fergus; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to so many. Craig lived a very full life who put his family first in everything. He and Susan took many amazing vacations including trips to Mexico, Vegas, and the Lake of the Ozarks. Craig could fix anything and would do anything for anyone. He had a heart of gold and a passion for his career. His clients were treated as friends. He enjoyed classic rock and loved attending live concerts. Craig had a passion and talent for classic cars and when he wasn't socializing could be found at the television watching Barrett-Jackson car auctions. Susan was the love of his life and they were best friends. Shannon will remember how thoughtful her dad was and was always there whenever needed for whatever reason. Chad will remember growing up with a dad who shared the love of music and great times at the shooting range. Craig will remain in the hearts of every person who had the honor of knowing him. Memorials are appreciated to BJC Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to Cheryl and Irvie Reeb for their love, care, and support during these last few years. Please express condolences at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. A heartfelt thank you to Cheryl and Irvie Reeb for their love, care, and support during these last few years. Please express condolences at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a memorial gathering to share stories and celebrate Craig's life at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 and the celebration will continue at Fletcher's on Main.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019