Craig Wharry Craig S. Price Wharry, 51, formerly of Belleville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Christian Hospital Northeast, St. Louis, MO. Craig was born July 10, 1967 to Carolyn Price Wharry and the late Gary Price. Craig attended Belleville West High School and was a friend to many. He worked for Quest Diagnostics for 31 years as a Group Lead/Trainer in the Specimen Processing Department. Since Craig's passing, his many co-workers paid tribute to him with a balloon releasing bar-b-que, sharing their feelings of how much they loved him, how much he helped them, and how much they will miss him. He loved spending time with his son, fishing, camping, boating and anything outdoors. He loved sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He always had a smile, a wry sense of humor, and a willingness to see the good in all. He will live on forever in the hearts and memories of his loved ones. We love you, Craig. Preceding him in death were his beloved grandparents, James and Geneva Wharry of West Frankfort, IL. Surviving are his beloved son, Vincent J. Wharry; his loving mother, Carolyn S. Wharry; his special friend, Mary Beeman, along with stepchildren, Jenny, Chris, and Claire; dear cousins, Damita Christian and Dennis (Teri) Falletti; one aunt, Elaine Todd; two great-aunts, Kathryn (Howard) Lyle and Pat Morgan; and several second cousins. Memorials may be made to Missouri Stream Team at http://mostreamteam.org/donate.html, where Craig and his son spent many summers volunteering. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be in West Frankfort, IL, at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary