Curt Lindauer Curt C. Lindauer, 88, of New Athens, IL, born January 26, 1931, in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Curt graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1948, and Washington University School of Law in 1954. He practiced law in Belleville for 50 years, specializing in Estate Planning and Estate Administration. He was an avid pilot and owned several airplanes over a period of 50 years. He maintained an airstrip and hangar adjacent to his home in New Athens for many years. He was a member of Chapter 64 of the Experimental Aircraft Association for more than 50 years and made many trips with his flying friends, visiting aviation museums in the United States and Europe. Curt was a member of the Illinois Bar Association. He was a 60-year member of St. Clair Lodge #24 AF & AM and Belleville Lodge 36 IOOF. Curt also enjoyed many winters in Florida with his wife and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" Lindauer; his parents, Curt C. Sr., and Louise, nee Brinkman, Lindauer; a sister Marilyn Francis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Lucille McKinney; two brothers-in-law, John J. McKinney and Patrick McKinney; and a sister-in-law, Eileen McKinney Heidorn. Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara, nee McKinney, Lindauer, whom he married on May 9, 1952; two sons, Curt III (Jane Broeckling) Lindauer of Belleville, IL, and Christopher (Patricia) Lindauer of New Athens, IL; one daughter, Leslie Lindauer of O'Fallon, IL; his daughter-in-law, Cathy Lindauer of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Cranny, Christin Bacharach, Curt Lindauer IV, Lori Locke, Eric Lindauer, Matthew Lindauer, Rachel Lindauer, Cole Mahat, and Haley Mahat; eight great-grandchildren, Jacie Miller, Abra Miller, Noah Miller, Jamie Locke, Caleb Locke, Curt Lindauer V, Maverick Lindauer, and Axel Lindauer; one brother-in-law, Robert Francis; two sisters-in-law, Susan Aldrich and Marilyn Steigerwald; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the or to St. John's United Church of Christ, New Athens, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Robert Koch officiating. In keeping with Curt's wishes, cremation will follow the service and a private burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery, New Athens, IL, at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary