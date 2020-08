Or Copy this URL to Share

MCCONKEY - Curtis D. McConkey, 83, of Godfrey, IL, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, IL. Curtis will be laid to rest Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1PM at the Hubbard Cemetery in Beecher City, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.



