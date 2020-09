WOFFORD- Curtis S. Wofford, 77 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tues., Sept. 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Curtis's life, services will be held on Wed. Sept. 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



