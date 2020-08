THOELE- Curtis Joseph "Curt" Thoele, age 76, of Carlyle, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. A private funeral will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Moss Funeral Home in Breese followed by a graveside service at 11:45 a.m. at St. Anthony Cemetery, Beckemeyer. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store