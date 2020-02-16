|
Cynthia Bingham Cynthia Lynn Bingham, nee Radden, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 14, 2020 at home. She was born Sunday, June 2, 1968, in Belleville, IL to James and Barbara Radden. She worked as an Administrator at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. Cynthia was a compassionate, caring nurse for over 25 years. She enjoyed most traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Cynthia never met a stranger. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church Belleville IL, IL Nurse's Association, Student Nurses Association, and the founder of the Ogles Watch Neighborhood Association. She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Radden, and her grandparents. Surviving are her children, Matthew Radden of Houston, TX, Allyson (Trevor) Sehr of Waterloo, IL mother, Barbara Radden of Belleville, IL, grandchild, Parker Stoll, brother, James (Marsha) Radden of Swansea, IL, and many other family and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew UMC. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Robert Swickard officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020