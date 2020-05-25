Cynthia Brown
Cynthia McFarland Cynthia Jane (Brown) McFarland, 57, passed away Monday, April 27th at her home. She was born December, 17th, 1962 to William Ray and Alberta (Massey) Brown. She is preceded in death by her father, daughter, Carissa Brown and one brother, Kevin Brown. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert McFarland of Belleville, Illinois, her mother, Alberta Massey of Florida, her sister, Carla, brothers; Ray of Florida and Rod of Florida. She is further survived by a son, JC (Ashley Deroche) of Marissa, Illinois and six grandchildren. Cindy was a caregiver and operator of A Living Angel for many years, she also operated three hair salons called Fantastic Sam's in Belleville, Highland and Waterloo, Illinois. She was very active in her community, including unwed mothers, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, BNI groups, Al-Anon and many others. She was also a member of Christ Church, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Cindy enjoyed music, concerts, boating and fishing, traveling and Honduras missionary trips. Service: Services will be announced at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 25, 2020.
