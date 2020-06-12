Cynthia Eaton
1956 - 2020
Cynthia Eaton Cynthia Lee Eaton, nee Bobcik, 63, of Springville, Tennessee, formerly of Millstadt, Illinois, born October 31, 1956, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Thomas - West Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Dylewski and Virginia, nee Barton, Hickcox; a step daughter, Brandy Eaton; a brother, Jeff Bobcik; and a sister, Linda Misner. Surviving are her husband, Alva "Joe" Eaton; a sister, Lori Buck of Faiview Heights, IL; and two grandchildren, Ashton and Aubrey Bell. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Service: Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois, with Rev. George Szabolicsi and Rev, Mark Kurtz officiating


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
