Cynthia Gavilsky Cynthia Ann "Cindy G" Gavilsky (nee Schuler) 64, passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Lawrence J. Gavilsky, children Jamie Gavilsky, Emily (Joel Rahn) Gavilsky, and Tessa (Frank) Florio. Also surviving her are her father Paul Schuler, her brothers Allan (Diane), Fred (Lisa), and Joe (Jamie) Schuler and sisters Paula (Dale) Hubbard, Cathy (Daniel) Dummerth, and Terry (Eric) Mitchell. She had several cherished nieces, nephews, and cousCynthiains as well. She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Lanham Schuler. Cindy was born and raised in Granite City, Illinois. She was a graduate of Western Illinois University where she obtained her first Masters degree in Alternative and Special Education. Cindy was a lifelong learner and achieved two additional Masters degrees in Counseling and Education Administration. Her true passion included her work at Coordinated Youth & Human Services, where she dedicated 34 years and served as their Executive Director. She was instrumental in establishing the Billie's Kids Christmas celebration for families in need. She gave back to her community by serving on countless committees and boards including the Rotary Club, where she was an active member and served as past President. Cindy was also a board member of the Granite City Area Community Foundation, the Granite City Hall of Fame Committee, Madison-Bond Workforce Innovation Board, and numerous others. Cindy was a proud Catholic and loved praying the rosary daily. As a leader in her community, she always found ways to positively impact and improve the lives of those around her. Above all else, Cindy's major source of pride was her family. She celebrated her life with them and she will be missed terribly by all! Memorials in Cindy's memory may be made to Coordinated Youth & Human Services: 2016 Madison Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040 Service: Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 at St. Boniface Catholic Church: 110 North Buchanan Street Edwardsville, IL 62025. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, ST. LOUIS, MO.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019