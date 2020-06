Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family

Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family

GLASPER- Cynthia Marie Glasper, 53, of Lebanon, IL departed this life on May 23, 2020. Visitation service from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow at 5:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store